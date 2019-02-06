Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with evening rain

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cloudy with more rain Wednesday evening. Highs in the mid-30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Rain. High: 37, Low: 33
Thursday: Cloudy and milder with rain changing to snow. High: 47, Low: 13
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. High: 15, Low: 4
Saturday: Sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17
Sunday: Light snow likely. High: 30, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 24
Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix falls. High: 34, Low: 25
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.