Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty ice Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, icy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with spotty ice. High: 34, Low: 28

Wednesday: Cloudy, light wintry mix starting early. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, peeks of sun. High: 36, Low: 27

Friday: Cloudy, with light snow to snow/rain mix. High: 37, Low: 29

Saturday: Cloudy with wintry mix at night. High: 36, Low: 29

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warrmer. High: 41, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny, breezy and mild: 50, Low: 42



