Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Sunday night. Lows in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, rain at night. High: 64, Low: 37

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 49, Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 70, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with few showers. High: 57, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 56, Low: 38

Saturday: Some clouds, morning sprinkles. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: Chilly. High: 52, Low: 36



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
