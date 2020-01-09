Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers Thursday, but significantly warmer. Highs in the mid- to upper-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, windy, with scattered rain. High: 48, Low: 46: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 31: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 36, Low: 20: Mostly sunny, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 25: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 38, Low: 26: Overcast with scattered rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 27: Sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 20