Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers Thursday, but significantly warmer. Highs in the mid- to upper-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, with scattered rain. High: 48, Low: 46

Friday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 31

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 36, Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 25

Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 38, Low: 26

Tuesday: Overcast with scattered rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 20



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park: police
Alderman, residents call for more safety measures for CTA Red Line
Taco Bell burglar made food and napped, police say
Man dies after falling into Kankakee Co. grain bin: officials
Email from Madigan ally reveals possible rape cover-up involving state worker
KKK flyers found outside Orland Park homes
Millions spent in 1st week weed sales, but concerns about supply shortages
Show More
Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place
Iran's two-front attack on U.S. interests: military, digital
Residents along 606 Trail worry they'll be displaced by surging home prices
Girl, 14, struck by school bus on South Side: CPD
Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days
More TOP STORIES News