Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers Thursday, but significantly warmer. Highs in the mid- to upper-40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, with scattered rain. High: 48, Low: 46
Friday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 31
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 36, Low: 20
Sunday: Mostly sunny, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 25
Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 38, Low: 26
Tuesday: Overcast with scattered rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 27
Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 20
