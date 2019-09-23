Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy and dry Monday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 65

Wednesday: Few showers, storms. High: 75, Low: 54

Thursday: Pleasant. High: 72, Low: 60

Friday: Warm, with possible storms. High: 79, Low: 63

Saturday: Few storms. High: 77, Low: 62

Sunday: Storms possible. High: 82, Low: 60



