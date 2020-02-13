Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and mild Friday night. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Sunny, warm with evening sprinkles. High: 77, Low: 53
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 44
Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 55 , Low: 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 58, Low: 38
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High: 54, Low: 36
Thursday: Sunny and cool. High: 60, Low: 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold with showers. High: 49, Low: 30
