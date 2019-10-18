Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, not as cold Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and not as cold Friday night. Lows in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible later in the day. High: 65, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny and very nice, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 52

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 51, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 48, Low: 35



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
