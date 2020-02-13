Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray storm late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a stray storm late. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68

Sunday: Partly sunny, morning showers. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pop up storms. High: 79, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 64


