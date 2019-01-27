WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow during Monday morning commute

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
AccuWeather Alert Day on Monday as several inches of snow fall. Winter Storm Warning in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 6 p.m.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Snow heaviest north. High: 34, Low: -1

Tuesday: Frigid cold. High: 4, Low: -20
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold with -50 wind chills. High: -8, Low: -24

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -5

Friday: Light snow. High: 32, Low: 26

Saturday: Fog and more like normal. High: 42, Low: 39

Sunday: Light rain. High: 48, Low: 33

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE RADAR: 3-6 inches of snow to make messy Monday commute
Chicago Weather: More snow coming, temps to drop again
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
