Chicago AccuWeather: Snow during Monday morning commute

AccuWeather Alert Day on Monday as several inches of snow fall. Winter Storm Warning in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 6 p.m.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourAccuweather Alert Day: Snow heaviest north. High: 34, Low: -1Frigid cold. High: 4, Low: -20Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold with -50 wind chills. High: -8, Low: -24Accuweather Alert Day: Wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -5Light snow. High: 32, Low: 26Fog and more like normal. High: 42, Low: 39Light rain. High: 48, Low: 33