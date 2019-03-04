Chicago AccuWeather: Some snow overnight, bitter cold lingers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some snow showers develop overnight. Lows in the single digits.
Tuesday: Cold and mostly cloudy with flurries, light snow early. High: 20, Low: 9
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 27, Low: 13
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 21
Friday: Cloudy with snow early. High: 35, Low: 26
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain storms late. High: 46, Low: 35
Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 41, Low: 26
Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 22
