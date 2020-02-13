Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, possibly severe, move in along with cold front

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms, some possibly severe, move into the area along with a cold front Tuesday evening. Lows in the 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some evening showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, much cooler. High: 48, Low: 33

Friday: Sunny but still chilly. High: 49, Low: 31

Saturday: Sunny daytime, light rain at night. High: 51, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High: 55, Low: 45

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning rain. High: 49, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with flurries, sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28




