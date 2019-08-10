Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and beautiful Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and nice with an evening lake breeze. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers. High: 80, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68



