Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and beautiful Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Sunny and nice with an evening lake breeze. High: 83, Low: 66
Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 84, Low: 68
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers. High: 80, Low: 64
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 63
Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68
