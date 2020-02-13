Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot Sunday. Highs in the lower 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 91, Low: 71

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 93, Low: 73

Tuesday: Humid, few storms. High: 95, Low: 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 74

Thursday: Humid, very hot. High: 96, Low: 74

Friday: Some clouds, few storms. High: 87, Low: 70

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 89, Low: 66



