Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, evening snow Thursday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the extreme cold and snow expected to form in the afternoon or evening. Extremely cold temperatures will rise throughout the day. Highs around 0 degrees. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon Thursday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cold, mostly cloudy with PM snow. High: 0, Low: -1

Friday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 16
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 38, Low: 33

Sunday: Foggy with showers. High: 46, Low: 40

Monday: Cloudy with rain. High: 48, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 32, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 1

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
