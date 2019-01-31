Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, evening snow Thursday

Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the extreme cold and snow expected to form in the afternoon or evening. Extremely cold temperatures will rise throughout the day. Highs around 0 degrees. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon Thursday.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Accuweather Alert Day: Cold, mostly cloudy with PM snow. High: 0, Low: -1: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 16: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 38, Low: 33: Foggy with showers. High: 46, Low: 40: Cloudy with rain. High: 48, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 32, Low: 21: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 1