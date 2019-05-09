Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with scattered showers and storms Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered showers and storms Thursday, but warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 57, Low: 42

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 61, Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, some isolated showers. High: 60, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 73, Low: 50

Wednesday: Morning rain, evening storms, warmer to the south. High: 64, Low: 51


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue overnight, some severe storms possible
4th victim of Waukegan silicone plant explosion ID'd
Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
'Murder your thirst': Netflix creator's Liquid Death goes viral
CPD officer arrested, accused of inappropriate touching
Gun seizure at Los Angeles home finds massive cache of weapons, 1 arrested
Show More
2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say
As underworld workforce ages, John "Pudgy" Matassa claims he's sickly in move for sentencing delay
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards
5th graders stuff duffel bags for foster kids in memory of AJ Freund
More TOP STORIES News