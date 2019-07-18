Chicago Weather Advisory: City braces for dangerous heat; Excessive Heat Warning to go into effect Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5399871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The urban heat island effect is something that we see almost on a daily basis here in Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5403188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency officials are urging people in the area to be on high alert as the city braces for several days of excessive heat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is bracing for several days of extreme heat beginning Thursday.A National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning is scheduled to go into effect for much of the Chicago area at 12 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. on Saturday.The warning includes Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.The entire area could see high temperatures in the low to upper 90s, with heat indices from 100 to 114 degrees.The potential for showers and storms Thursday morning could delay the arrival of the dangerous heat until later Thursday afternoon. The excessive heat is expected to peak in intensity on Friday,Emergency officials are urging people in the area to be on high alert, especially those most vulnerable.Thursday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials will speak at the Office of Emergency Management and Communication on the proper precautions to take and well as dangers during this stretch of hot weather and high temperature.Authorities say, this type of weather puts the most vulnerable populations, like the homeless, seniors and those with disabilities most at riskAs part of the city's efforts to make sure those people are safe, the Department of Family and Support Services plans to host a series of wellness checks and outreach to let people know about the resources available. That includes city-operated facilities like pools, senior and cooling centers.DFSS says it plans to extend its hours at the city's six cooling centers .Limiting time outside between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. is recommended, as is wearing light-colored clothing and plenty of sunscreen.Metra trains will run 10 miles an hour slower, there will be increased track inspections, and crews will be checking all air conditioning systems on trains.means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.