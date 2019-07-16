Weather

Chicago Weather: See cooling centers open in Chicago, suburbs | Tips to beat the heat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the temperatures rise, we've put together a list of cooling centers in Chicago and the suburbs, tips to keep cool and other resources to keep you safe in hot weather.

COOLING CENTERS AND HOT WEATHER RESOURCES

Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.

The Department of Family & Support Services has six community service centers that double as cooling centers during the summer. Five of those centers are open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24 hours a day.

PUBLIC POOLS IN CHICAGO: Where to swim this summer
Check out some of the coolest pools in Chicago to spend your summer vacation!



Cook County has also released a list of cooling centers that are open throughout the suburbs, some of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CLICK HERE for a full list of cooling centers in Chicago
CLICK HERE for a full list of cooling centers in Cook County
CLICK HERE for an interactive map to find a cooling center near you in Illinois

Oases along the tollway serve as cooling centers for motorists. Click here for a list of oases on Illinois Tollways.

TIPS TO STAY SAFE IN EXCESSIVE HEAT
More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.



As the temperatures rise, more people are getting out and enjoying the summer days, but that also means the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Heat-related illnesses can cause serious harm, so prevention is the best action you can take. According to AccuWeather, hydration is the number one key to staying safe. This also means avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated liquids.

Other illness prevention tips include postponing outdoor activities for mornings and early evenings, resting in shaded areas - when outdoors and most importantly, never leaving kids or pets inside vehicles

RELATED: Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.



Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls. The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to AccuWeather.

What qualifies as a heat wave can vary greatly from region to region. In the northeast or Great Lakes region, a heat wave is generally considered to include three straight days of temperatures in the 90s or higher -- though folks in other parts of the country are used to different kinds of weather.

Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

RELATED: What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.



An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

MORE HOT WEATHER TIPS:
