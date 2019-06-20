Chicago Public Pools: Where to swim in the city this summer

Gill Park Pool
Indoor Pool
825 W. Sheridan Road
(312) 742-7802
Website
Mather High School Pool
Indoor Pool
5835 N. Lincoln Avenue
(773) 534-2412
Website
Amundsen High School Pool
Indoor Pool
5110 N. Damen Avenue
(773) 534-2425
Pool Website
Winnemac Park Website
Uplift High School Pool
Indoor Pool
900 W. Wilson Avenue
(312) 742-7709
Pool Website
Clarendon Park Website
Chase Pool
Outdoor Pool
4701 N. Ashland Avenue
(312) 742-7518
Website
Welles Pool
Indoor Pool
2333 W. Sunnyside Avenue
(312) 742-7515
Website
Hamlin Pool
Outdoor Pool
3035 N. Hoyne Avenue
(312) 742-7785
Website
Wrightwood Pool
Outdoor Pool
2534 N. Greenview Avenue
(312) 742-7816
Website
Stanton Park Pool
Indoor Pool
618 W. Scott Street
(312) 742-9553
Website
California Pool
Outdoor Pool
3843 N. California Avenue
(773) 478-3966
Website
NORTHWEST SIDE
River Pool
Outdoor Pool
5100 N. Francisco Avenue
(312) 742-4466
Website
Gompers Pool
Outdoor Pool
4222 W. Foster Avenue
(773) 685-3305
Website
Jefferson Memorial Pool
Outdoor Pool
4822 N. Long Avenue
(773) 685-3347
Website
Portage Pool - Indoor
Indoor Pool
4100 N. Long Avenue
(773) 685-7189
Website
Portage Pool - Outdoor
Outdoor Pool
4100 N. Long Avenue
(773) 685-4987
Website
Independence Pool
Indoor Pool
3945 N. Springfield Avenue
(773) 478-3538
Website
Avondale Pool
Outdoor Pool
3516 W. School Street
Website
Kosciuszko Pool
Indoor Pool
2732 N. Avers Avenue
(312) 742-7556
Website
Shabbona Pool
Indoor Pool
6935 W. Addison Street
(773) 685-6387
Website
Riis Pool
Outdoor Pool
6100 W. Fullerton Avenue
(312) 746-5918
Website
Blackhawk Pool
Indoor Pool
2318 N. Lawrence Avenue
(312) 746-4150
Website
Holstein Pool
Outdoor Pool
2200 N. Oakley Avenue
(312) 742-0249
Website
Pulaski Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1419 W. Blackhawk Street
(312) 742-9918
Website
Eckhart Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1330 W. Chicago Avenue
(312) 746-5553
Website
Union Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1501 W. Randolph Street
(312) 746-5466
Website
Smith Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
2526 W. Grand Avenue
(312) 742-2556
Website
Humboldt Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
958 N. Sacramento Avenue
(312) 746-5281
Website
WEST SIDE
La Follette Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1333 N. Laramie Avenue
(773) 287-1940
Website
Austin Town Hall Park Pool
Indoor Pool
5610 W. Lake Street
(773) 287-7764
Website
Columbus Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
500 S. Central Avenue
(773) 287-7641
Website
Clark (John) Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
4615 W. Jackson Boulevard
(773) 743-1220
Website
Garfield Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
100 N. Central Park Avenue
(312) 742-5092
Website
Altgeld Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
515 S. Washtenaw Avenue
(312) 746-5002
Website
Sheridan Park Pool
Indoor Pool
910 S. Aberdeen Street
(312) 746-5370
Website
Fosco Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1312 S. Racine Avenue
(312) 743-0135
Website
Dvorak Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1119 W. Cullerton Street
(312) 746-5088
Website
Harrison Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1824 S. Wood Street
(312) 746-9490
Website
Homan Square Park Pool
Indoor Pool
3559 W. Arthington Street
(312) 746-6656
Website
Franklin Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
4320 W. 15th Street
(312) 747-7676
Website
SOUTHWEST SIDE
Pitrowski Park Pool
Indoor Pool
4247 W. 31st Street
(312) 747-3868
Website
McGuane Park Pool
Indoor Pool
2901 S. Poplar Avenue
(312) 747-7463
Website
McKinley Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
2210 W. Pershing Road
(312) 747-6527
Website
Kelly High School Pool
Indoor Pool
4136 S. California Avenue
(773) 535-4900
Website
Kelly Park Website
Curie High School Pool
Indoor Pool
4949 S. Archer Avenue
(773) 535-2020
Website
Curie Park Website
Hale Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
6258 W. 62nd Street
(773) 229-1406
Website
Senka (Solorio High School) Pool
Indoor Pool
3500 W. Norman Bobbins Place
(773) 535-9070
Website
Gage Pool
Outdoor Pool
2411 W. 55th Street
(773) 535-9230
Website
SOUTH SIDE
Ping Tom Memorial Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1700 S. Wentworth Avenue
(312) 225-0955
Website
National Teachers Academy Pool
Indoor Pool
55 W. 22nd Street
(312) 747-2255
Website
Armour Square Pool
Outdoor Pool
3309 S. Shields Avenue
(312) 747-6012
Website
Wentworth Gardens Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
3770 S. Wentworth Avenue
(312) 747-6996
Website
Ellis Park Pool
Indoor Pool
3520 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
(773) 285-8737
Website
Fuller Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
331 W. 45th Street
(312) 747-5997
Website
Taylor Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
39 W. 47th Street
(312) 933-8418
Website
Davis Square Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
4430 S. Marshfield Avenue
(312) 745-2308
Website
Cornell Square Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1809 W. 50th Street
(312) 747-0287
Website
Sherman Pool
Outdoor Pool
1301 W. 52nd Street
(312) 745-2940
Website
Lindblom Pool
Outdoor Pool
6054 S. Damen Avenue
(312) 747-0967
Website
Ogden Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
6500 S. Racine Avenue
(312) 745-3451
Website
Sherwood (Englewood Technical Prep Academy) Pool
Indoor Pool
6201 S. Stewart Avenue
(773) 535-3387
Website
Washington Pool
Outdoor Pool
5531 S. King Drive
(773) 288-0619
Website
Harris Park Pool
Indoor Pool
6200 S. Drexel Avenue
(312) 747-2795
Website
Don Nash Community Center Pool
Indoor Pool
1833 E. 71st Street
(773) 256-0906
Website
Rosenblum (South Shore High School) Pool
Indoor Pool
7547 S. Euclid Avenue
(312) 747-6649
Website
Rosenblum Park Website
Hirsch High School Swimming Pool
Indoor Pool
7740 S. Ingleside Avenue
(773) 535-3100
Website
Grand Crossing Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
7655 S. Ingleside Avenue
(312) 747-6158
Website
Foster Pool
Indoor Pool
1440 W. 84th Street
(312) 747-7612
Website
Hayes Pool
Indoor Pool
2936 W. 85th Street
(312) 745-2200
Website
Bogan High School Pool
Indoor Pool
3939 W. 79th Street
(773) 535-2242
Website
Ridge Pool
Indoor Pool
1817 W. 95th Street
(312) 747-0402
Website
Oakdale Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
965 W. 95th Street
(312) 745-4834
Website
Abbott Pool
Outdoor Pool
49 E. 95th Street
(312) 747-6001
Website
Tuley Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
501 E. 90th Place
(312) 747-8416
Website
Avalon Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1215 E. 83rd Street
(312) 747-7201
Website
Bessemer Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
8930 S. Muskegon Avenue
(312) 747-6023
Website
Trumbull Pool
Outdoor Pool
2400 E. 105th Street
(312) 747-6759
Website
Palmer Pool
Outdoor Pool
201 E. 111th Street
(312) 747-6576
Website
Fernwood Park Pool
Indoor Pool
10436 S. Wallace Street
(312) 747-6164
Website
Ada Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
11250 S. Ada Street
(312) 747-6605
Website
Kennedy Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
11320 S. Western Avenue
(312) 747-6198
Website
Mt. Greenwood Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
3721 W. 111th Street
(312) 747-6564
Website
Carver Park Pool
Indoor Pool
939 E. 132nd Street
(312) 745-2262
Website
Mann Park Pool
Indoor Pool
3035 E. 130st Street
(773) 646-0265
Website