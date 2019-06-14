accuweather

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. These deaths are preventable -- follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe as the temperatures rise.

  • Check the local forecast in your area. If you know a heatwave is coming, you might want to postpone any outdoor activities.
  • Stay indoors during the hottest time of the day. If you do go outside, drink plenty of water.
  • Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, which will dehydrate you.
  • Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Lighter colors repel sunlight.
  • Make sure you're eating enough, but keep your meals small. You'll have consistent energy to help you throughout the day.


SEE ALSO: What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.



MORE HEAT TIPS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweatherheatsevere weatherheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
How to see Jupiter's Great Red Spot and its moons this month
What is a haboob?
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Police in contact with man involved in fatal shooting of woman in NW Side Walgreens
'Shark Tank' star's brother died in the Dominican Republic
Video from 2nd FBI interview played at Brendt Christensen trial
Naperville's School of Performing Arts suddenly closes
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
Show More
Bodycam footage released of Wisconsin shooting that left firefighter, suspect dead
Washington woman attacked, robbed in front her home
Robin Williams' grandson named after him
Lightfoot weighs in on 1st presidential debate with Tweet
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
More TOP STORIES News