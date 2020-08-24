Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, chilly with periods of light rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy, chilly with periods of light rain Monday. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 64, Low: 46

Tuesday: Showers end early. High: 65, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 67, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 59, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 55, Low: 43

Saturday: Light showers. High: 54, Low: 45

Sunday: Showers return. High: 53, Low: 46


More TOP STORIES News