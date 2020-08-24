Weather

Chicago Weather: Clearing early Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing early then warm Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Clearing early. High: 83, Low: 50

Thursday: Rain by evening. High: 63, Low: 48

Friday: Chilly with periods of rain. High: 55, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny, 50s by the lake. High: 64, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 51

Monday:Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 77, Low: 57

Tuesday: A few showers. High: 78, Low: 54

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Northbrook police search back yard for clues in 1982 cold case
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
Retirees pitch in to help CPD officers working long hours
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Bribe trial of Chicago banker Stephen Calk will be battle of emails
Show More
Berwyn building explodes after gas leak
A year later, George Floyd's death sparks debate over police reform
Lightfoot reflects on the murder of George Floyd
Downers Grove man shares COVID survival story
Parents push to save paralyzed Southwest Side CPS clerk's job
More TOP STORIES News