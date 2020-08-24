Weather

Chicago Weather: Cooler, sunny Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday will be cooler, breezy and beautiful with lots of sunshine. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 81, Low: 61

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 81, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, great day. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 82, Low: 59

Friday: Pleasant and breezy. High: 76, Low: 55


