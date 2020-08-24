Weather

Chicago Weather: Cooler with few light showers Monday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and cooler with a few light showers Monday. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Cooler with some light showers. High: 51, Low: 31

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow mainly south. High: 40, Low: 27

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. High: 43, Low: 29

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 54, Low: 41

Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 53, Low: 43

Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 56, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
