Chicago Weather: Cooler with few light showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and cooler with a few light showers Monday. Highs in the 50s.
Monday: Cooler with some light showers. High: 51, Low: 31
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow mainly south. High: 40, Low: 27
Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. High: 43, Low: 29
Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 54, Low: 41
Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 44
Saturday: Rain likely. High: 53, Low: 43
Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 56, Low: 40
