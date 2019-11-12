Chicago Weather: Frigid cold moves in as temperatures plunge to record low Tuesday

The official low for Tuesday at O'Hare Airport reached seven degrees, breaking the previous record low for November 12 of 8 degrees. A record low temperature was also set on Monday, with temperatures dipping to 13 degrees.
The high for Tuesday is expected to be 21 degrees, which would set the record for coldest high temperature for November 12, breaking the record of 28 degrees set in 1995.
Commuters at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway were chilled to the bone as record snow gives way to record cold.
Overnight, people huddled under heat lamps at the Roosevelt "L" platform and folks shivered in CTA bus shelters.
People traveling to work Tuesday morning said they are freezing despite their best efforts.
"It definitely feels like it is cutting my face. I don't have anything to go over it so I just do the best I can," said commuter Brian Johnson.
"It's Chicago, so you just learn to deal with it," said commuter Archie Hunt.
Experts say make sure your gas tank is at least half full, check your oil and windshield washer fluids, swap your standard windshield wipers for winter blades, make sure your battery is at full power, check your tire pressure and finally grease your locks to keep them from freezing.
"It came on us like a ton of bricks," said commuter Patrick Green. "I have to get some warmer clothes."
The cold comes after some parts of the Chicago area received six inches of snow Monday and more than 1,000 flights were canceled at O'Hare and Midway.
Flights are slowly getting back in the air Tuesday morning, with 97 flights canceled at O'Hare and five at Midway as of 6:45 a.m.
On Monday, the poor visibility and strong gusty winds made for less than ideal conditions. At one point Monday night, 1,276 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 78 flights at Midway. Delays at O'Hare are averaged over an hour.
Some people were left stranded here at the airport because they couldn't get rooms at nearby hotels. Others were lucky and managed to stay close while they waited.
"I stayed the night but it was very difficult to get a hotel and they were very filled up so I ended up staying in Skokie last night," said stranded passenger Betsy Hopkins. "But hey, I'm heading home today, it's good. It's all good.
Tuesday morning, delays are less than 20 minutes at O'Hare and Midway.