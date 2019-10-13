Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory issued until Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5616033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory from 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for many of Chicago's far western suburbs.The areas under the warning include McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and DeKalb counties.The National Weather Service said some areas could see temperatures fall around 32 degrees.Sunday evening Chicago is expected to see temperatures fall into the 40s with potential wind chills in the 30s.Some towns in north central Illinois had traces of snow Monday.A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.