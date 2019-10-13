Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory issued until Monday

The areas under the warning include McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and DeKalb counties.
The National Weather Service said some areas could see temperatures fall around 32 degrees.
Sunday evening Chicago is expected to see temperatures fall into the 40s with potential wind chills in the 30s.
Some towns in north central Illinois had traces of snow Monday.
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.