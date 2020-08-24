Weather

Chicago Weather: Humid, spotty storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Humid Tuesday with hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Humid with hit or miss showers and storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Wednesday: Hit or miss showers and storms, humid. High: 82, Low: 66

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68

Saturday Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High: 86, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 62

