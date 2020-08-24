Weather

Chicago Weather: Mild, gradual clearing on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild, with skies clearing gradually on Thanksgiving Day. Highs in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. High: 50, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 47, Low: 30

Saturday: Bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 36

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 29

Monday: Cold, snow possible. High: 34, Low: 26

Tuesday: Cold, periods of snow. High: 34, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 37, Low: 29



