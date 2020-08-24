Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold Friday night. Lows in the mid-20s to around 30.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with PM rain and storms. High: 49, Low: 43
Sunday: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 47, Low: 32
Monday: Sunny. High: 51, Low: 30
Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 29
Wednesday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 50, Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 60, Low: 44
Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 58, Low: 44
