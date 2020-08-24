Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold Friday night. Lows in the mid-20s to around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with PM rain and storms. High: 49, Low: 43

Sunday: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 47, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny. High: 51, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 50, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 60, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 58, Low: 44



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 15,415 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
Cook County issued COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
Chicago laser cleaning company restoring Notre Dame
Woman struggles after losing mom to COVID-19, fears for 2 brothers in hospital
Hospital workers overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients increase statewide
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Show More
Pfizer looks at WI, MI sites for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
GG's Chicken Shop, Cluck It, create own versions of chicken sandwich following Popeyes craze
WI again breaks 1-day record with more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
More TOP STORIES News