Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers Sunday. Lows in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 64

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 74, Low: 55

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 79, Low: 57

Friday: Another great day. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday:Sunny, dry. High: 85, Low: 67


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Indiana steel plant announces nearly 900 layoffs
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting ID'd
Dark Matter Caravanserai focuses on Mexican flavors
MSI reopens after 4 months; food, drinks available on front lawn
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Show More
Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees
1 dead, 4 injured at backyard party shooting West Side
New Nike 'You Can't Stop Us' ad goes viral
Teenage boy killed in Plainfield crash
20 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News