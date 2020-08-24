Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Friday. Highs in the low 50s near the lake and 60s inland.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 45

Saturday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 79, Low: 58

Sunday: Warm and breezy. High: 82, Low: 60

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 50

Tuesday: Sunny, cool. High: 62, Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 61, Low: 50

Thursday: Rain chance. High: 64, Low: 46

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
