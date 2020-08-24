Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, nice Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and nice Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 43, Low: 35
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 20
Thursday: Big change! Cold with a few flurries. High: 21, Low: 8
Friday: A cold, but not white, Christmas. High: 22, Low: 19
Saturday: Sunny and much warmer. High: 39, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 41, Low: 28
Monday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 42, Low: 27
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
