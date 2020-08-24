Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, nice Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and nice Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 43, Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 20

Thursday: Big change! Cold with a few flurries. High: 21, Low: 8

Friday: A cold, but not white, Christmas. High: 22, Low: 19

Saturday: Sunny and much warmer. High: 39, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 41, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 42, Low: 27

