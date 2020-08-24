Chicago Weather: Overcast, lake flurries Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with lake flurries Sunday night. Lows around 30.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 30: Sunny and mild. High: 44, Low: 31: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy. High: 49, Low: 33: Plenty of sun. High: 50, Low: 38: Rain late. High: 53, Low: 48: Rain ends early. High: 50, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries. High: 31, Low: 19