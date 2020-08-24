Weather

Chicago Weather: Overcast, lake flurries Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with lake flurries Sunday night. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 44, Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy. High: 49, Low: 33

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Rain late. High: 53, Low: 48

Saturday: Rain ends early. High: 50, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries. High: 31, Low: 19


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
