Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and chilly Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 47, Low: 28

Saturday: Bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Cold, snow possible. High: 34, Low: 26

Tuesday: Cold, periods of snow. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 39, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. High: 38, Low: 26



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
