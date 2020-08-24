Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, humid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and humid Wednesday night. Lows in the low 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, occasional rain, cooler by the lake. High: 898, Low: 67
Friday: Hot but cooler by the lake. High: 90, Low: 70
Saturday Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 92, Low: 67
Sunday: Sunny, hot but not as humid. High: 90, Low: 66
Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 85, Low: 60
Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 57
Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 80, Low: 60
