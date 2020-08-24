Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, humid

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and humid Wednesday night. Lows in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, occasional rain, cooler by the lake. High: 898, Low: 67

Friday: Hot but cooler by the lake. High: 90, Low: 70

Saturday Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 92, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny, hot but not as humid. High: 90, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 85, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 80, Low: 60

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
Explosive device thrown through home's window: Evanston police
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden blocked permit
IL reports 408 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Man evades officers during Chicago police standoff, SWAT response
Show More
CPD: Man wanted for sexually abusing girl, 10, in Logan Square
Ind. cancer survivor in search of kidney match
CDC issues new COVID travel guidance for 120 countries
Man charged in Julie Ann Hanson 1972 Naperville murder extradited
Shootings in Chicago: 14 shot, 1 fatally Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News