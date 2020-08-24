Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with showers later Saturday. Highs in the upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers later in the day. High: 57, Low: 46

Sunday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 54

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 68, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 66, Low: 48

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53


