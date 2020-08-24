Weather

Chicago Weather: Rainy Saturday, snow north

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy start to the weekend with some accumulating snow north of the city. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain turning to snow late. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 32, Low: 23

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33, Low: 27

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 25

Thursday: Sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 27

Friday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 14,000
2 girls killed in Ingleside house fire
Bellwood carjacking victim recalls running for her life
Chicago school holds surprise car parade to honor teachers
Rush University Medical Center transforms lobby into vaccination center
Show More
Mariano's hiring 500 people in Chicagoland area
Photos offer inside look at mosque bombed by 'White Rabbit' militia
Roseland boy, 5, shot in head undergoes 2nd surgery
Accuweather Alert Day: Rainy, snowy weather moves into Chicago area Friday night
Netflix 'Cheer' star faces new sex crime charges
More TOP STORIES News