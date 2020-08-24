Chicago Weather: Rainy Saturday, snow north

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy start to the weekend with some accumulating snow north of the city. Highs will be in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain turning to snow late. High: 42, Low: 29: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24: Sunny but cold. High: 32, Low: 23: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33, Low: 27: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 25: Sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 27: Dry. High: 39, Low: 29