Weather

Chicago Weather: Showers and storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Tuesday, as cool air moves in. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 81, Low: 58

Monday: Much cooler, partly cloudy Labor Day. High: 70, Low: 59


