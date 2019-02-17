Chicago weather: Snow expected across area Sunday

Light snow began falling early Sunday morning and is expected to continue through the evening.A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Boone, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until midnight.A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Monday morning for Lake and McHenry counties.Light snow began falling early Sunday morning and is expected to continue through the evening.ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis says most of the Chicago area will received 1 to 3 inches of snow though as much as a 4 to 5 inches are possible in DeKalb, McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties.As the light snow lingers in Lake and Cook counties overnight, McGinnis says it could impact the Monday morning commute.More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.