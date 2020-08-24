Weather

Chicago Weather: Some clouds, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some clouds and breezy Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday: More cloudy, thaw continues. High: 43, Low: 19

Thursday: Slightly colder, sunny. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Sunny, still dry, mild. High: 43, Low: 33

Saturday: Like spring. High: 48, Low: 30

Sunday: Cloudier, still mild. High: 44, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 40, Low: 24

Tuesday: Warmest day so far this year, sunny. High: 51, Low: 34

