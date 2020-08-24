Weather

Chicago Weather: Steady snow overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Steady snow continues overnight with 4 to 10 inches of additional accumulation. Lows in the single digits inland, and near 11 in the city.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 18, Low: 2

Wednesday: Light PM snow. High: 21, Low: 9

Thursday: Limited sun. High: 26, Low: 16

Friday: A few flurries. High: 27, Low: 4

Saturday: Some sunshine. High: 25, Low: 7

Sunday: Light snow/rain. High: 33, Low: 20

Monday: Slightly milder. High: 35, Low: 28

