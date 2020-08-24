Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild on Sunday. Highs near 80, cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny, great day. High: 87, Low: 66

Thursday: Hot, falling humidity. High: 90, Low: 59

Friday: Pleasant and breezy. High: 76, Low: 61

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 83, Low: 68



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
