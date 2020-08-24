Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild on Sunday. Highs near 80, cooler by the lake.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61
Monday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 83, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 65
Wednesday: Sunny, great day. High: 87, Low: 66
Thursday: Hot, falling humidity. High: 90, Low: 59
Friday: Pleasant and breezy. High: 76, Low: 61
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 83, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More