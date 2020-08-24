Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild on Sunday. Highs near 80, cooler by the lake.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 83, Low: 67: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 65: Sunny, great day. High: 87, Low: 66: Hot, falling humidity. High: 90, Low: 59: Pleasant and breezy. High: 76, Low: 61: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 83, Low: 68