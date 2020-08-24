Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm Tuesday for the first day of fall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm start to fall. High: 79, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Saturday: Warm, great day. High: 83, Low: 61

Sunday: Cloudy, showers early. High: 75, Low: 57

Monday: Breezy, rainy. High: 65, Low: 48


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy rides horse on Dan Ryan Expressway
Illinois election officials prepare for voting during COVID-19 pandemic
Not all parents agree with rallies demanding return to in-person learning, fall sports
City releases fall, winter outdoor dining guidelines
Girl, 10, among 3 shot in Garfield Park
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting
GOP state rep called on to drop out after 'racist,' 'homophobic' comments about opponent
Show More
COPA releases videos from fatal police shooting of man killed in apparent Pilsen shootout
COVID-19 survivors wonder how long effects will persist
Chicago man charged in classmate's killing at Alabama State: police
Debate over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement intensifies
Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant closing at end of year
More TOP STORIES News