Chicago Weather: Sunny, warmer Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warmer Thursday with highs in the upper-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and warmer. High: 86, Low: 67: Sunny and heating up. High: 89, Low: 68: Sunny, hot, mainly dry. High: 89, Low: 70: Mostly cloudy. stray storms. High: 90, Low: 70: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 68: Sunny, hot, muggy. High: 90, Low: 72: Sunny, still steamy. High: 91, Low: 70