Chicago Weather: Windy, rainy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and rainy Thursday, with gusts up to 50mph. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy with snow/rain mix ending. High: 42, Low: 31Sunshine returns. High: 46, Low: 27: Bright and milder. High: 55, Low: 35: Sunny, mild. High: 60, Low: 45: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 47: Showers and PM storms. High: 56, Low: 48: Storms late. High: 67, Low: 43