Chicago Weather: Everything you need to know to handle winter weather

AccuWeather discusses common winter health myths and the truth behind them. (AccuWeather)

Here's everything you need to know for the winter weather.

HOW COLD IS IT?

Latest forecast:
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Quiet and cloudy Friday and a little warmer with highs in the mid-30s.
How to keep food safe during a power outage

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

CARING FOR YOURSELF IN THE COLD

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

CARING FOR YOUR HOME AND CAR IN THE COLD
Five ways to save on your heating bill

Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

Supplies you need for your car for winter driving

SEE ALSO: The coldest town on Earth
