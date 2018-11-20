WEATHER

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather discusses common winter health myths and the truth behind them. (AccuWeather)

To keep you safe and healthy this winter, AccuWeather debunks some of the most common myths that could otherwise ruin a fun, chilly season.

Myth #1. You don't need sunscreen: False.

You do, in fact, need sunscreen during winter months. Snow can cause more damage because of its bright, white reflective surface. Learn more about proper sunscreen safety here.

Myth #2. You lose 90 percent of your heat through your head: False.

While you should wear a hat because it's stylish and will give you some warmth, your head only accounts for about 7 percent of your body's surface temperature.

Myth #3. You shouldn't exercise in cold weather: False.

You don't get sick from cold air, and your running times are actually quicker in winter. When you go outside, your endorphin levels increase, giving you more energy.

Myth #4. Frostbite is hard to get: False.

Frostbite is actually quite common. Wet or cold skin numbs and then blisters in as little as 30 minutes, even in temperatures just above freezing. Nerve damage from the blisters can turn your skin black, and you may lose toes or fingers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterhealthcoldsunscreenexercise
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Wednesday
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Community mourns fallen CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at NJ mansion
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Wednesday
Slain Mercy Hospital doctor was 'simply the best,' colleague says
Father: Slain pharmacy resident was 'best and brightest star'
Show More
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Sofia Sanchez's journey from heart failure to health
Missing teacher found shot to death on dirt road, Mexican officials say
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
More News