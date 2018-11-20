WEATHER

The coldest town on Earth

EMBED </>More Videos

If you think it's cold where you live, you clearly haven't been to the Russian town of Oymyakon. (AccuWeather)

You're going to need more than a heavy winter coat if you want to stay warm in the Russian town of Oymyakon.

Located in a remote corner of Siberia, the town of about 500 will endure high temperatures that struggle to surpass minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather. It's perfectly common in the winter months for lows to range from minus 50 to minus 40 degrees.

The only other location in the world that has similar cold weather norms to Oymyakon is interior Antarctica.

To cope with the harsh weather, residents of Oymyakon use outhouses as indoor plumbing tends to freeze. Cars are heated in garages or can be left running all the time, according to AccuWeather. And because the ground is too frozen for crops to grow, residents rely on a largely meat-based diet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercoldwinteru.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Wednesday
Fun facts about the North Pole
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Community mourns fallen CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at NJ mansion
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Wednesday
Slain Mercy Hospital doctor was 'simply the best,' colleague says
Father: Slain pharmacy resident was 'best and brightest star'
Show More
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Sofia Sanchez's journey from heart failure to health
Missing teacher found shot to death on dirt road, Mexican officials say
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
More News