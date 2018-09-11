ACCUWEATHER

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

EMBED </>More Videos

A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

Power outages are common when severe weather strikes, and they could leave you in sweltering heat or bitter cold. A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

A gas-powered portable generator is the most basic backup generator and can get you through a short-term blackout, according to AccuWeather. Place it in your yard and plug it into your home using extension cords.

Portable generators often cost between $500 and $1,500 depending on the model.

A standby generator is much more powerful and convenient. It immediately turns on when the power goes out, but your wallet will take a hit. They cost between $5,000 and $15,000 dollars.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagestorm damage
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday
Hurricane Florence now Category 4, takes aim at Carolinas
Hurricane Florence strengthening as it heads for the Carolinas
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver, resident injured after semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Remembrance ceremony marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Museum of Science and Industry offers free entry tickets in September
School employee accused of 'falling in love' with student ordered to avoid minors
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Kaiser hospital in Downey
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at Wisconsin high schools
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be released from prison
Man dies days after being struck by lightning near Naperville
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Police release sketch of suspect who made sexual comments to Mt. Prospect girl, 12
2 in custody after 3 teens shot near high school in Burnside
More News