From wet to dry in Chicago as summer takes hold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a wet spring and a wet start to summer, the month of July has seen drier weather arrive, at least for now.

May and June were very wet months. May was, in fact, the wettest May on record.

But July has been relatively dry. We have seen just .27 inches of rain officially at O'Hare. That's a below average for the month by .92 inches.

We do have rain chances in the forecast for the weekend. Rainfall potential could be on the order of .50 inches to 1.50 inches.
