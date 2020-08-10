Weather

LIVE RADAR: AccuWeather Alert Day; Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago-area Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Chicago area Monday.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday and covers northeast Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana.

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracey Butler has upgraded Monday to an AccuWeather Alert day due to the moderate risk of storms.

This forecast comes as heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.

Tracey says damaging winds greater than 75 mph and torrential rain is likely. The threat of tornadoes is also possible but remains low at this time.

